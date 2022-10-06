Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Position Raised by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,411 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 7.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dropbox by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

DBX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 13,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,862. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,435. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

