Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 204,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.