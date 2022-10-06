Duckie Land (MMETA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $267,008.99

Duckie Land (MMETA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Duckie Land has a market cap of $267,008.99 and approximately $33,623.00 worth of Duckie Land was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duckie Land has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Duckie Land token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duckie Land alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Duckie Land Token Profile

Duckie Land’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Duckie Land’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,200,000 tokens. Duckie Land’s official website is duckie.land. Duckie Land’s official Twitter account is @duckienft. Duckie Land’s official message board is medium.com/@duckienft.

Buying and Selling Duckie Land

According to CryptoCompare, “Duckie Land (MMETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duckie Land has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duckie Land is 0.03000577 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $164,485.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckie.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duckie Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duckie Land should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duckie Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duckie Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duckie Land and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.