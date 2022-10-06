Duel Network Hits One Day Volume of $370,397.00 (DUEL)

Duel Network (DUEL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Duel Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $370,397.00 worth of Duel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duel Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Duel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duel Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Duel Network

Duel Network was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Duel Network’s total supply is 20,778,953 tokens. Duel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@duelnetwork. The official website for Duel Network is duel.network. Duel Network’s official Twitter account is @duel_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Duel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duel Network (DUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duel Network has a current supply of 20,778,953 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duel Network is 0.07030772 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $294,198.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duel.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.