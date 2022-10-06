Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

