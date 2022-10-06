Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EIM opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
