Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

