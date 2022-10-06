eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

