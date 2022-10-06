Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,760.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 171,005 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 635,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,364,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $87.44 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

