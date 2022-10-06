Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ELAN stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

