Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as high as C$17.30. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 778,539 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

