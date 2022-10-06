Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

