Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

