Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
