Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.85. 146,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.