Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

