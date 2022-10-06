ENTERBUTTON Price Tops $1.04 (ENTC)

ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One ENTERBUTTON token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ENTERBUTTON has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. ENTERBUTTON has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $169,420.00 worth of ENTERBUTTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ENTERBUTTON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

ENTERBUTTON Profile

ENTERBUTTON launched on September 9th, 2021. ENTERBUTTON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,354,900 tokens. ENTERBUTTON’s official website is www.enterbutton.org. ENTERBUTTON’s official Twitter account is @entc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ENTERBUTTON

According to CryptoCompare, “ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ENTERBUTTON has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ENTERBUTTON is 1.00523031 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $346,675.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.enterbutton.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTERBUTTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTERBUTTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ENTERBUTTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ENTERBUTTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ENTERBUTTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.