EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $48.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.