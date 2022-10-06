Equilibrium Games (EQ) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Equilibrium Games (EQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Equilibrium Games has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $134,382.00 worth of Equilibrium Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibrium Games token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Equilibrium Games has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Equilibrium Games

Equilibrium Games was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Equilibrium Games’ total supply is 98,270,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. Equilibrium Games’ official Twitter account is @equilibrium_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibrium Games is https://reddit.com/r/equilibriumgames/. The official website for Equilibrium Games is equilibrium-games.com. The official message board for Equilibrium Games is t.me/equilibriumgameschat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Equilibrium Games (EQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Equilibrium Games has a current supply of 98,270,758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Equilibrium Games is 0.07379425 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $134,808.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://equilibrium-games.com/.”

