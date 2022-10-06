Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $820.00 to $668.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinix traded as low as $558.61 and last traded at $559.50, with a volume of 6105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.41.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinix Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

