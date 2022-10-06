Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is TAP Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

