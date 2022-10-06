Ertha Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (ERTHA)

Ertha (ERTHA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Ertha has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Ertha has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $402,003.00 worth of Ertha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ertha token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ertha Token Profile

Ertha launched on January 4th, 2022. Ertha’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Ertha is erthium.medium.com. The official website for Ertha is ertha.io. The Reddit community for Ertha is https://reddit.com/r/erthagame. Ertha’s official Twitter account is @erthagame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ertha

According to CryptoCompare, “Ertha (ERTHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ertha has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ertha is 0.00395739 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188,659.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ertha.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ertha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ertha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ertha using one of the exchanges listed above.

