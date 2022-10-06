Erugo World Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.12 Million (EWC)

Erugo World Coin (EWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Erugo World Coin has a market cap of $6.12 million and $220,228.00 worth of Erugo World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Erugo World Coin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Erugo World Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Erugo World Coin Profile

Erugo World Coin launched on September 26th, 2021. Erugo World Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Erugo World Coin’s official Twitter account is @erugoworldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Erugo World Coin is www.erugocoin.com.

Erugo World Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Erugo World Coin (EWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Erugo World Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Erugo World Coin is 0.89530544 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $294,847.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.erugocoin.com.”

