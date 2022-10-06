ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Up 3%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $46.11. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

