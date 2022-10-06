Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Miller Industries worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 115,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 73,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

