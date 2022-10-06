Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Decreases Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.