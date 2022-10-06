Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.31% of Hibbett worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

