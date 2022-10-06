Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Euroseas Price Performance
Euroseas stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.