Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.25. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

