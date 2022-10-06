Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,110. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

