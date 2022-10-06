Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AQUA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,110. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

