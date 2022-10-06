Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.49

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 30782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.