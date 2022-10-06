Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

