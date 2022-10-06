FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 122 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Target were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

