FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 407 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

DHR stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

