FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 652 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 476,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $131.18. 21,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

