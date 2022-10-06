FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $876,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

