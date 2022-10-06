FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in 3M were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 181,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,181. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

