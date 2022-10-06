FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 4.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

