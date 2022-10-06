Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 6,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Field Trip Health Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
