Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,403 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $207,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

FITB opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

