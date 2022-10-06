Financial Comparison: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.13%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 17.09% 1.53% 0.31% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.59 $33.92 million ($0.49) -18.18 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

(Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.