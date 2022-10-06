Financial Contrast: Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 77.26% 75.34% 72.93% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.99 $67.83 million $2.91 9.40 Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 2.31 $659.96 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

