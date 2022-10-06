Financial Survey: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 3 4 0 2.57 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 9.13 -$61.20 million ($0.44) -21.14 The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 10.08 -$5.97 million ($0.52) -10.37

This table compares BTRS and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -40.14% -15.53% -10.36% The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16%

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTRS beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

