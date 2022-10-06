FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,285.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $103.06. 1,012,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.