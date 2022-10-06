FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 208,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,839. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

