FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

