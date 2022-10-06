FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 186,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

