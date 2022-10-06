FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,760 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 58,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

