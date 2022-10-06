FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

