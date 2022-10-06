FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,031 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LMBS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 9,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,287. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

