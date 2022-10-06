FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 7,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.