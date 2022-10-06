Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.91. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 650 shares.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firan Technology Group

In other news, insider Austin Cecil Beutel bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$380,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$741,000.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

